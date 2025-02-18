Kariv to CoP: Israel cannot define itself as ‘Jewish’ if it does not bring all hostages home

Israel cannot define itself as a national home for the Jewish people if it does not continue with the remaining phases of the hostage deal and bring back all hostages, new Knesset Aliyah and Absorption Committee chair MK Gilad Kariv said in a special committee meeting with the 50th annual Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP) in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Kariv described his position as “the exact opposite” of what Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli presented to the CoP on Sunday. Chikli on Sunday explained why he had voted against the hostage deal and argued that it damaged Israel's security. Chikli also said that he opposed continuing on with phase two of the deal, which would likely require a prolonged cease-fire.

“It is the responsibility of the State of Israel to present plans for the day after,” Kariv said. “We will need the assistance and support of the U.S. administration, but the Prime Minister of Israel must present a plan that meets the moral standards of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and meets the parameters of practicality and pragmatism.”

“16 months after the war began, we need real plans and not headlines. Plans that will respect the foundations of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, and implementable plans that will allow us to strive for a reality of peace and hope for Israel and the entire region,” Kariv said.