Erdogan says Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty indisputable for Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty were indisputable in the eyes of Ankara in the coming period, adding Turkey would be an appropriate venue for any possible peace talks involving Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Erdogan also said that US President Donald Trump's recent diplomatic initiative to seek an end to the Ukraine-Russia war aligned with the Turkish policy since the start of the conflict three years ago.

Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska visited Anarka to open the new Ukrainian embassy in Turkey on Tuesday.