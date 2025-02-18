Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Erdogan says Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty indisputable for Turkey

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 18, 2025 17:03

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty were indisputable in the eyes of Ankara in the coming period, adding Turkey would be an appropriate venue for any possible peace talks involving Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Erdogan also said that US President Donald Trump's recent diplomatic initiative to seek an end to the Ukraine-Russia war aligned with the Turkish policy since the start of the conflict three years ago.

Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska visited Anarka to open the new Ukrainian embassy in Turkey on Tuesday.

Families of Omer Wenkert and Hisham Al-Sayed: Two to return Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:40 PM
US chooses Kellogg as representative for US-Russia talks on Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:39 PM
Bibas family: 'Journey not over until we get official confirmation'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:30 PM
Knesset Speaker to CoP: Israel at a crossroads, must stop Iran
By ELIAV BREUER
02/18/2025 05:19 PM
Musk’s team may access US Education Department systems, judge rules
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 05:12 PM
Delta Air Lines said most passengers in Toronto plane crash released
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 05:05 PM
Girlfriend of hostage Eliya Cohen: 'He's coming home!'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:04 PM
Sudanese Army Captures Key RSF Strongholds in Bahri and North Kordofan
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
02/18/2025 05:00 PM
Judge orders hearing over Trump DOJ's bid to toss Eric Adams case
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 04:45 PM
Israeli former chief rabbi questioned over indecent acts against a minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 04:34 PM
Iranian supreme leader Khamenei meets Islamic Jihad chief in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 04:30 PM
Israel cannot define itself as ‘Jewish’ if it does not bring all hostage
By ELIAV BREUER
02/18/2025 04:05 PM
Iron Dome interceptor launched at malfunctioning Air Force drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 03:48 PM
Hamas to release bodies of slain captives on Saturday, Arab media report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 03:29 PM
Man wounded after motorcycle explodes in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 02:39 PM