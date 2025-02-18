Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Sudanese Army Captures Key RSF Strongholds in Bahri and North Kordofan

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced on Monday that it had made significant advances in its battle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), securing key areas in Bahri and North Kordofan State.

In Bahri city, just north of Khartoum, the army claimed full control of Kafouri, which was the last remaining RSF stronghold in the area. The SAF described its operation as an intense and strategic push to clear the neighborhood of RSF fighters, calling it a “steady advance” by special forces from Al-Markhiat Military Base. Kafouri had previously served as a launch point for RSF artillery attacks on army-controlled districts in Omdurman.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese military also announced victory in Al-Rahad, a strategically located city in North Kordofan, following days of fierce clashes. The SAF emphasized its commitment to continuing operations against RSF forces, which have been losing ground across central Sudan. Al-Rahad’s capture follows the January 30 recapture of Um Ruwaba, the second-largest city in North Kordofan. The city, located 30 kilometers west of El Obeid, is a crucial hub due to its railway connections linking western Sudan to central and eastern regions.

Since January, the RSF has been retreating from several strongholds, including areas in Gezira and Sinnar states. The group has also lost control of the Khartoum Oil Refinery in Al-Jaili, north of Bahri. Sudan’s ongoing conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has resulted in over 29,680 deaths, according to international organizations. Fighting continues across multiple fronts, with no resolution in sight.

Families of Omer Wenkert and Hisham Al-Sayed: Two to return Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:40 PM
US chooses Kellogg as representative for US-Russia talks on Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:39 PM
Bibas family: 'Journey not over until we get official confirmation'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:30 PM
Knesset Speaker to CoP: Israel at a crossroads, must stop Iran
By ELIAV BREUER
02/18/2025 05:19 PM
Musk’s team may access US Education Department systems, judge rules
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 05:12 PM
Delta Air Lines said most passengers in Toronto plane crash released
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 05:05 PM
Girlfriend of hostage Eliya Cohen: 'He's coming home!'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:04 PM
Erdogan says Ukraine's territorial integrity indisputable for Turkey
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 04:54 PM
Judge orders hearing over Trump DOJ's bid to toss Eric Adams case
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 04:45 PM
Israeli former chief rabbi questioned over indecent acts against a minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 04:34 PM
Iranian supreme leader Khamenei meets Islamic Jihad chief in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 04:30 PM
Israel cannot define itself as ‘Jewish’ if it does not bring all hostage
By ELIAV BREUER
02/18/2025 04:05 PM
Iron Dome interceptor launched at malfunctioning Air Force drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 03:48 PM
Hamas to release bodies of slain captives on Saturday, Arab media report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 03:29 PM
Man wounded after motorcycle explodes in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 02:39 PM