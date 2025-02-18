Sudanese Army Captures Key RSF Strongholds in Bahri and North Kordofan

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced on Monday that it had made significant advances in its battle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), securing key areas in Bahri and North Kordofan State.

In Bahri city, just north of Khartoum, the army claimed full control of Kafouri, which was the last remaining RSF stronghold in the area. The SAF described its operation as an intense and strategic push to clear the neighborhood of RSF fighters, calling it a “steady advance” by special forces from Al-Markhiat Military Base. Kafouri had previously served as a launch point for RSF artillery attacks on army-controlled districts in Omdurman.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese military also announced victory in Al-Rahad, a strategically located city in North Kordofan, following days of fierce clashes. The SAF emphasized its commitment to continuing operations against RSF forces, which have been losing ground across central Sudan. Al-Rahad’s capture follows the January 30 recapture of Um Ruwaba, the second-largest city in North Kordofan. The city, located 30 kilometers west of El Obeid, is a crucial hub due to its railway connections linking western Sudan to central and eastern regions.

Since January, the RSF has been retreating from several strongholds, including areas in Gezira and Sinnar states. The group has also lost control of the Khartoum Oil Refinery in Al-Jaili, north of Bahri. Sudan’s ongoing conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has resulted in over 29,680 deaths, according to international organizations. Fighting continues across multiple fronts, with no resolution in sight.