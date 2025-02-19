Dozens of Israelis attempt to cross into Lebanon, police arrest four

Dozens of Israelis attempted to cross into Lebanon to visit the gravesite of a Rabbi overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

The police arrested four of the men who hurled stones at the security forces who came to disperse them, according to the reports.

Earlier this week, 20 Israelis affiliated with the Breslov haredi movement attempted to cross into Lebanon for the same reason.

Previous incident

Police detained at least eight individuals at the Kiryat Shmona police station for questioning. An ultra-Orthodox man stands near Rabbi Ashi's tomb located at the Lebanese border. (credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)

The grave is supposedly the burial place of Rav Ashi, who lived from 352-427CE and was the first editor of the Babylonian Talmud. The site is located at the border between Israel and Lebanon.