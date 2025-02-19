Woman attacked in Armenian quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, police search for attacker

A woman in her 50s was attacked in her home in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, Magen David Adom announced on Wednesday evening.

The woman was attacked with an axe by a man who broke into her home, according to Rescue Judea and Samaria Without Borders.

The woman was found in serious condition, with penetrating injuries to her upper body and limbs, according to the MDA statement.

MDA responders, along with additional EMT’s from United Hatzalah, provided her with initial medical aid to stop the bleeding, and she was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital conscious and in moderate condition, according to the MDA statement. A woman in her 50s was attacked in her home in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, February 19, 2025. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

The motive of the attack is currently unclear

Israel Police stated that officers arrived on the scene shortly after the suspect fled and are currently operating in the area to locate the suspect.

This is a developing story.