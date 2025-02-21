Saturday hostage release to continue as planned

Israel will continue with Saturday's upcoming hostage release as planned, the IDF told Israeli media.

This comes after the IDF announced the results of the forensic investigation which found that one of the hostages remains on Thursday morning was not Shiri Bibas.

What was the agreement?

According to the agreement between Israel and Hamas, Hamas was to release four deceased hostages on Thursday morning and in return, Israel would release all female Palestinian prisoners and anyone under the age of 19 who were arrested during the October 7 massacre and the days that followed.

Pictures of Shiri Bibas and her children Kfir and Ariel, in Jerusalem, February 20, 2025 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

The IDF confirmed that Oded Lifshitz, Ariel Bibas and Kfir Bibas were among the four remains that were released, but the fourth was not Shiri Bibas, like Hamas said it was.

"This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages," the IDF said in a statement on early Friday morning. "We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages."