Hamas says it is 'surprised by uproar' regarding Shiri Bibas, will carry out own investigation

Hamas denies the claim that the body returned to Israel was not that of Shiri Bibas, saying it was "surprised by the uproar," in an official statement on Friday.

"Hamas, is surprised by the uproar caused by the occupation following its claim that the body of the detainee, Shiri Bibas, does not match the DNA test."

The IDF confirmed on Friday morning that the hostage remains released on Thursday belonged to Ariel and Kfir Bibas. However, the third body "was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage. It is an anonymous body without identification," the military stated.

Hamas then admitted there was a possibility that there was "an error or mix-up in the bodies, which may have resulted from the occupation’s targeting and bombing of the location where the family was present along with other Palestinians." A person carries placards with pictures of Yarden Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Ariel Bibas, who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, on the day of the release of hostages as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Hamas then claimed it would carry out its own investigation and would reveal the results.

Israel has confirmed, using DNA and forensic techniques, that the body is not Shiri Bibas's.

However, Hamas claimed it would carry out its own investigation and would reveal the results. It also said, if it found Israel's results to be true, it would "call for the return of the body that the occupation claims belongs to a Palestinian woman."

It also added that it rejected the threats made by Benjamin Netanyahu following the news of that the three returned hostages had been murdered in captivity, and that the body of Shiri was withheld, calling it "part of his attempts to polish his image before Zionist society and within the context of internal Israeli disputes."

Ongoing hostage deal

Speaking on the hostage deal, Hamas said it was committed to its obligations, "demonstrated by [its] conduct over the past days," and said it has "no interest in failing to comply or in retaining any bodies in our possession."

