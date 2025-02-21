IDF confirms return of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, states Shiri Bibas not returned

The IDF confirmed on Friday morning that the hostage remains released on Thursday belonged to Ariel and Kfir Bibas. However, the third body "was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other abductee. It is an anonymous body without identification," the military stated.

"This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is required by the agreement to return four dead hostages. We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages," the military added.

The bodies of Shiri Bibas and her two sons were meant to be returned on Thursday morning according to an understanding between Hamas terrorists and Israeli authorities.

Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were also among the 33 names listed to be released from Hamas captivity under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal, but it was only revealed on Tuesday that they were not alive.

At the time of writing it remains unclear whether the unidentified body belonged to another hostage, or to a Palestinian resident of the Gaza Strip. Israelis hold orange balloons for the Bibas family, in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2025 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Yarden Bibas released alive

The family father, Yarden Bibas was released by Hamas terrorists on February 1.