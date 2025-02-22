Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Knife attack in east France kills one, injures two, media says

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2025 20:10

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday a knife attack that killed one and injured three in eastern France on Saturday was "Islamist terrorism," after France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed it was investigating the case.

A man attacked local police officers in the city of Mulhouse shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") on Saturday afternoon, the PNAT prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A passer-by was killed trying to intervene, while three police officers were injured, the prosecutor's office added.

"It is without any doubt an act of Islamist terrorism," Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the annual French farm show, adding that the interior minister was on his way to Mulhouse.

The suspect has been arrested, the prosecutor's office said.

 

Netanyahu must take one-time release of all hostages - opposition heads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2025 08:02 PM
Hamas says ready to move to second phase of hostage-ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
02/22/2025 04:29 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to hold security consultation on hostage talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/22/2025 04:03 PM
Russian Foreign Minister to visit Iran to discuss Syria
By REUTERS
02/22/2025 01:00 PM
Avera Mengistu reunites with family after over 10 years of captivy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2025 12:54 PM
Russia, US representatives to meet again within next two weeks
By REUTERS
02/22/2025 10:37 AM
Hamas claims to be committed to hostage deal's second phase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2025 09:25 AM
Iraq denies reports of US sanctions if oil exports not resumedIraq denie
By REUTERS
02/22/2025 09:11 AM
US Embassy bans employees from using public transport in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2025 07:22 AM
IDF readies for return of six hostages from Hamas captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AMIR BOHBOT
02/22/2025 06:32 AM
Trump fires Charles Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
02/22/2025 02:51 AM
Navy fire at North Gaza beach after suspicious movement detected
By AMIR BOHBOT
02/21/2025 11:52 PM
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan settle border dispute that sparked deadly clas
By REUTERS
02/21/2025 07:57 PM
IDF preparing to receive six hostages from Hamas on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2025 07:49 PM
Trump says Ukraine has no cards to play with
By REUTERS
02/21/2025 07:35 PM