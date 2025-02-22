Hamas forced Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal to watch as fellow hostages get released

Hamas forced Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal to watch as six other hostages were released from captivity on Saturday.

Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham Al-Sayed were freed from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Hamas asks hostages 'how they feel' as brothers in captivity freed

In a video posted to its Telegram channel, the terrorist organization made the two hostages watch as the others were released.

The video shows the two in the back of a car very close to the stage where the release ceremony for Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Eliya Cohen.

They can be seen grasping their faces and exclaiming as the ceremony takes place. At one point, they turn to the camera and plead to be brought home.

The families of David and Gilboa-Dalal have approved the distribution of the video.

A video released by Hamas shows Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal witnessing the release of fellow hostages in Nuseirat, central Gaza, February 22, 2025. (CREDIT:HAMAS AL-QASSAM BRIGADES/VIA SECTION)

The six freed hostages are seen ahead or following their release from Hamas captivity in Gaza (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, MAAYAN TOAF / GPO)

“In addition to the inhumane physical conditions in captivity, as evidenced by the testimonies of the returnees, the abductees experience severe and cruel psychological abuse,” the Hostage Families Forum said in a statement.

"They are running out of time! The Israeli government and its leader must accelerate the negotiations and bring about the immediate return of all the abductees, without delay and without any delays."

The terrorists asked the hostages "how they feel" while watching the release of their friends.

Earlier signs of life for Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Both hostages were kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This comes after the Gilboa-Dalal family received a sign of life from Guy through a hostage that was released last week, the first one the family has received since his abduction.

David's family released the video of his abduction to Gaza in September 2024.

In the video, he can be seen being hit by a gun stock in the bed of a truck, presumably inside the Gaza Strip.

"Never have I seen a person so terrified," N12 quoted David's family saying.

This is a developing story.