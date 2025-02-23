Hours before Nasrallah's funeral: Israel strikes in southern Lebanon

A strike was carried out on Sunday in the localities of Al-Qlailah and Ansar in southern Lebanon.

This comes hours before Hezbollah is set to bury its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

According to Channel 12, Israeli drones were reportedly seen flying above the Lebanese capital amid preparations for the event.

The terror group's chief of three decades was killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 when fighter jets dropped some 100 bombs on Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in the heart of Beirut.

The funeral ceremony is set to be held at the country's largest sports arena - Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium where thousands are expected to be in attendance. A person walks past a banner with a picture of Hassan Nasrallah, during preparations ahead of his public funeral ceremony, in Beirut, Lebanon. February 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Deputy to be buried in South

Nasrallah's deputy and replacement, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who was killed the following month, is set to be buried on Monday in the southern part of Lebanon.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Reuters contributed to this report.