First time in 20 years: IDF tanks set to operate in Jenin in the West Bank

IDF tanks are set to operate in Jenin, the military announced on Sunday, adding it was expanding its operation in the northern West Bank.

This marks the first time in 20 years that tanks will be used in operations in the West Bank against terrorists.

In addition to tanks, troops of the Duvdevan and Nahal units were also deployed in the area, the military said.

Shortly after, Defense Minister Israel Katz noted the IDF would also operate in Kabatiya in the West Bank.

On January 21, the IDF launched a large-scale operation to thwart terrorism, dubbed Operation Iron Wall.