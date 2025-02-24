Snow falls in Jerusalem, educational institutions to open at 9 a.m.

Snow began to fall in Jerusalem, along with some localities in northern Israel, early Monday morning as part of storm 'Coral,' a wave of winter weather.

Educational institutions in Jerusalem are set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, the municipality announced on Sunday due to fears of frost on the street.

Manara, Metula, and Misgav Am in the Upper Galilee, along with Mas’ada in the Golan Heights, were all blanketed with snow.

הגליל הקפוא: שלג במשגב עם הבוקר❄️@rubih67 (צילום: עופר פושקו מוסקוביץ׳) pic.twitter.com/kcVYEN5QNF — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 24, 2025

Ahead of the winter storm, local councils and municipalities issued warnings and guidelines to help residents prepare, urging the public to take necessary precautions. These included stocking up on essential food, drinking water, hygiene products, and basic medical supplies.

Snow in 2022

The last time Jerusalem saw snow was in January 2022, when the winter weather made its way down from Mount Hermon.

Yoav Etiel contributed to this report.