Israel votes against Ukraine at UN General Assembly

Israel has voted against an advanced, comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, the European Union shared in an X/Twitter post on Monday.
According to the post, 93 countries voted in favor of peace, with 18 countries, including Israel, voting against it.
Adoption of today's UNGA resolution on an early & just peace in Ukraine confirms the importance of upholding the UN Charter & respecting all countries' territorial integrity & sovereignty. Peace in Ukraine. In line with the Charter. ✅ 93 votes in favor ❌ 18 votes against pic.twitter.com/JYp7d5K0Sv— EU at UN-NY (@EUatUN) February 24, 2025