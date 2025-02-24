Jerusalem Post
Israel votes against Ukraine at UN General Assembly

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2025 19:34

Israel has voted against an advanced, comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, the European Union shared in an X/Twitter post on Monday. 

According to the post, 93 countries voted in favor of peace, with 18 countries, including Israel, voting against it.  



