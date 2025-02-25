IDF investigating sounds of explosions heard in central Israel

The IDF is investigating the sounds of explosions which were heard earlier on Tuesday in central Israel, the military said.

The IDF added that the explosions that were heard were due to routine activity carried out by the Israel Air Force.

There was no concern for a security incident, the military added.

Explosions heard in central Israel

Earlier on Tuesday, a large explosion was heard in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Modi'in, and the Sharon area in central Israel on Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

This is a developing story.