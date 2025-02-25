WATCH: Shin Bet, IDF foil 100 kg bomb attack in the West Bank

IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) foiled a terrorist plot involving a 100 kg bomb in Kabatiya, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Nahal Brigade troops joined the counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank under Shin Bet's direction.

During the operation, the soldiers searched dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, apprehended 15 terrorists, located weapons, and dismantled explosives, including a high-powered improvised explosive device.

Earlier this month, the Israeli air force struck a terror cell in a vehicle in Kabatiya as part of its ongoing counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, named Operation Iron Wall. Destruction of a powerful explosive device and arrest of terrorists: Documentation of the activities of Nahal Brigade fighters in the operation in West Bank (credit: IDF)

Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a speech on Sunday night that Israel would prevent large numbers of Palestinian civilians from returning to villages where there were suspicions of continuing terrorist activity.

He also said that the army would remain for an indefinite period in certain areas, such as parts of Jenin, where they have not had extended stays in decades.

Bus bombing attempts

Israel has also been taking extra preventative measures against terrorist attacks after several buses exploding in a mass bombing attempt in Bat Yam last week.

According to the PMO, Netanyahu instructed Israel Police and Shin Bet to "increase preventive activity in Israeli cities against further terrorist attacks," the PMO stated.

This also involves the IDF carrying out a "powerful operation" against "terrorist hotspots" in the West Bank.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.