IDF Chief of Staff: 'The responsibility for October 7 failings is mine'

"The responsibility is mine. I was the commander of the army on October 7, and I also bear the full weight of your responsibility," said IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, following the publication of the IDF probes into the October 7 failures on Thursday.

"I see every mistake my subordinates made as partly my own."

Halevi added that "Every day since October 7, 2023, multiple times a day, I have forced myself to look failure in the eye. And I tell you, do not try to forget, do not try to look away—not from a place of weakness, but with great strength."

"I believe that an organization or a person who cannot stand up and face failure will find it very difficult to improve," he said.

"At the start of the investigation process, I outlined five guiding values for our inquiries: truth, transparency, objectivity, responsibility, and camaraderie. The order matters."

However, other key Israeli figures responded by demanding a state inquiry, instead of the IDF one.

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz tweeted "State commission of inquiry now!"

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman echoed similar feelings. "IDF investigations are not sufficient," he said. "It is clear that the security system has failed, and all those responsible must retire."

"But as long as the October 7th government refuses to establish a state investigation committee and examine the responsibility of the political echelon, it is deliberately preventing the hostages and the families of the murdered from knowing the truth," he added.