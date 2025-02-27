Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF Chief of Staff: 'The responsibility for October 7 failings is mine'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2025 19:53

"The responsibility is mine. I was the commander of the army on October 7, and I also bear the full weight of your responsibility," said IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, following the publication of the IDF probes into the October 7 failures on Thursday.

"I see every mistake my subordinates made as partly my own."

Halevi added that "Every day since October 7, 2023, multiple times a day, I have forced myself to look failure in the eye. And I tell you, do not try to forget, do not try to look away—not from a place of weakness, but with great strength."

"I believe that an organization or a person who cannot stand up and face failure will find it very difficult to improve," he said.

"At the start of the investigation process, I outlined five guiding values for our inquiries: truth, transparency, objectivity, responsibility, and camaraderie. The order matters."

However, other key Israeli figures responded by demanding a state inquiry, instead of the IDF one.

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz tweeted "State commission of inquiry now!"

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman echoed similar feelings. "IDF investigations are not sufficient," he said. "It is clear that the security system has failed, and all those responsible must retire."

"But as long as the October 7th government refuses to establish a state investigation committee and examine the responsibility of the political echelon, it is deliberately preventing the hostages and the families of the murdered from knowing the truth," he added.

Netanyahu meets with freed hostages Keith and Aviva Siegal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 07:51 PM
IDF strikes in Lebanon after observing activity in Hezbollah outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 06:24 PM
El Al flight to New York diverted to Paris for unknown reason
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 06:16 PM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling attempt between Egypt and Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 06:10 PM
PMO says not received IDF October 7 probes, demands they be handed over
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 05:58 PM
Authoritarianism rises worldwide, new index reveals
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
02/27/2025 05:28 PM
Bezalel Smotrich to meet US Treasury secretary Bessent in DC next week
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 04:43 PM
Released hostage Tal Shoham discharged from Israeli hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 04:14 PM
Turkey open to providing peacekeeping force in Ukraine - Bloomberg News
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 04:06 PM
Russia-US talks conclude in Istanbul, TASS reports
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 03:36 PM
Putin says Russia must step up its counterintelligence efforts
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 03:07 PM
Trump, Britain's Starmer meet at the White House amid differences on Ukr
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 01:16 PM
Woman set on fire in Bat Yam, incident under investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 12:15 PM
Qatar condemns Israel's air strikes on Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 11:44 AM
Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead in New Mexico home - local media
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 10:45 AM