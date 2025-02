Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with Keith Siegel, who was released from Hamas captivity earlier this month, and his wife Aviva, who was freed from captivity in November of 2023.

"Along with the entire Israeli people, we were very excited to see Keith home," Netanyahu, who also met their daughter Shir, said in a statement following the meeting. "I had promised Aviva and Shir that Keith would come home, and I am happy this promise was fulfilled."