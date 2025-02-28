Workers threaten Ben-Gurion Airport shutdown next week

Population and Immigration Authority workers threatened to strike on Sunday at Ben-Gurion Airport and the Allenby Crossing, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The strike is set to take place between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Some 50,000 travelers are reportedly set to pass through Ben-Gurion Airport at the beginning of next week, according to Channel 13.

'Low wages'

"Due to the low wages of authority employees, there is a severe shortage of manpower. Additionally, the new salary system further harms the already low wages, leading many employees to resign," the authority was cited as saying by the Israeli news outlet. AN EMPTY departure hall of Ben-Gurion Airport this week – Israel’s policies to contain the spread of coronavirus were clearly prescient. (credit: FLASH90)

"Not only that, but authority employees also lack protective measures.

"As a result, authority employees who refuse entry to suspicious individuals may be harmed by those they deny entry to."