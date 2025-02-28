Guterres to join Arab League Summit to discuss Gaza reconstruction

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he will join an emergency meeting of the Arab League in Cairo next week to discuss the reconstruction of Gaza, as Arab states weigh a post-war plan for the Palestinian enclave to counter US President Donald Trump's proposal.

Arab countries have rejected Trump's idea that the US should take over Gaza and redevelop it as a "Riviera of the Middle East" with its population displaced into Egypt and Jordan. But they have yet to announce their own plan.

Palestinian statehood

Guterres said Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, must be treated as one and governed by a Palestinian government.

He said Gaza needed to remain "an independent, democratic and sovereign Palestinian state, with no reductions in its territory or forced transfer of its population." The ICRC operates in the Gaza Strip. (credit: ICRC)

Guterres said he would outline priorities at the March 4 Arab League meeting, including that the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas must hold and that there must be a clear political framework towards Gaza's recovery, reconstruction and lasting stability.

He said he will also seek an urgent de-escalation of the situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli-Palestinian violence has spiked.

"Tuesday’s Summit is an opportunity for leaders across the Arab world to come together and discuss the elements required to deliver peace and stability in Gaza," Guterres told reporters at the United Nations.

There is no sign of agreement over Gaza's future, either among or between Israelis and Palestinians, or between Western and Arab governments.

Discussions on an end to the war are complicated by the lack of any agreement over basic questions such as how Gaza would be governed, how its security would be managed, how it could be rebuilt, and who would pay for that.