Evidence deemed 'weak' against Feldstein on national security charge, judge rules

Israeli media reported that Judge Alaa Masarwa said on Tuesday that the evidence against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aide Eli Feldstein on the charge of disclosure of a classified piece of information with the intent to harm national security is weak.

The judge also said that he would give some weight to the argument that there was selective enforcement in the choice to charge Feldstein but not Jonatan Urich, who was questioned over the leak, according to Israeli media.

Feldstein's father told Channel 13 that he was very happy to hear the judgment.

"After 12 years of serving in the army and giving himself for the sake of the country, it wasn’t easy for him as a young immigrant to join the army. Now that the judge has removed the clause about the concern of harming national security, I am happy, and it gives us a lot of strength," he said.

Feldstein had been charged with the disclosure of a classified piece of information, disclosure of a classified piece of information with the intent to harm national security, possession of a classified piece of information, and obstruction of justice.

According to the indictment, filed on November 21, an IDF NCO whose name has not been published sent Feldstein a picture of a top-secret document in April, believing it imperative for the prime minister to receive it directly.

At the beginning of September, Feldstein attempted to leak the document’s contents to Israeli media in order to counter mass protests that broke out after six bodies of recently executed Israeli hostages were retrieved from Gaza.

According to the indictment, after the Israeli military censor explicitly prohibited its publication, Feldstein leaked it to a foreign media outlet. The document itself has not been published, but according to the September 6 report in the German Bild, it described Hamas’ negotiating strategy and mentioned the protests as something helping its cause.

"This action was carried out with the knowledge of the defendant ... and was intended to influence Israeli public discourse regarding the handling of the hostage situation," the indictment read. The act “severely endangered state security,” it read. At Feldstein’s request, the NCO later provided Feldstein with a physical copy of the document, as did others.