'I'm not sure we did something bad': Zelensky says he won't apologize to Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told FOX News's Bret Baier that he would not apologize for Friday's failed meeting with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“No, I respect president, and I respect American people, and I think that we have to be very open and very honest and I’m not sure that we did something bad,” Zelensky said, as reported by CNN. “I think some things we have to discuss out of media with all respect to democracy and free media.”

However, when Baier later asked him if he believed if relations between Washington and Kyiv could be fixed, Zelensky said he was positive they could.

"Yes, of course. It’s relations more than two presidents. Its historical relations, strong relations, between two nations."

"We are very thankful for the American people and sorry for this. I mean, we wanted very much to have only strong relations, and I'm very confident we will have it."

Ukraine wants more US support

In the interview, Zelensky said that he wished that his country had more support from the current administration.

"I want him to be more on our side," he said. "

When Baier asked if Zelensky thought Trump was acting as Putin's accomplice, the Ukrainian president said that he wished for more US support.

"I want to be very honest; I want him to be more on our side. Of course, all of the Ukrainians want to hear [the] strong position of the United States on our side," he said. "From one side, it's understandable. On another side, he wants to find some kind of way of dialogue with Putin."

The president then emphasized what he viewed as dual-party support in the US for actions against the Kremlin.