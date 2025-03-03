Zelensky signals willingness to sign US mineral deal despite Oval office bust up

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he believed he could salvage his relationship with US President Donald Trump after their explosive meeting in the Oval Office, but that talks needed to continue behind closed doors.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would not concede any territory to Russia as part of a peace deal. He said he was still willing to sign a minerals deal with the US and described a discussion on Sunday with European leaders to send a draft peace plan to the US as a key development.