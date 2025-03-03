Jerusalem Post
Zelensky signals willingness to sign US mineral deal despite Oval office bust up

By REUTERS

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he believed he could salvage his relationship with US President Donald Trump after their explosive meeting in the Oval Office, but that talks needed to continue behind closed doors.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would not concede any territory to Russia as part of a peace deal. He said he was still willing to sign a minerals deal with the US and described a discussion on Sunday with European leaders to send a draft peace plan to the US as a key development.

IDF raids refugee camp near Nablus
By MAARIV
03/03/2025 01:18 AM
France, Britain propose partial one-month Ukraine truce, Macron says
By REUTERS
03/03/2025 01:06 AM
Russian lawmaker: Ukraine can count on improved Moscow-Washington ties
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 11:44 PM
A-G Baharav-Miara submits opposition to Levin-Sa'ar plan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 11:10 PM
IAF strikes two individuals suspected of posing a threat to IDF troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 09:55 PM
Germany's Scholz: Ukraine needs a strong army for when war is over
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 07:37 PM
Javier Milei slated to visit Israel this month
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 07:34 PM
IDF: Planned military drill to take place in the South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 07:21 PM
Mike Waltz says US needs Ukrainian leader who wants peace
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 05:56 PM
Syria forms committee to draft transition charter
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 05:53 PM
Funeral of slain hostage Itzik Elgarat to be held Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 05:47 PM
Ultra-orthodox protesters block Highway 4 near Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 05:04 PM
Suspect arrested for committing 'indecent acts' against hitchhikers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 04:08 PM
Gaza reconstruction plan ready, Egypt's foreign minister says
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 02:49 PM
Sigal Itzkovich 'not responsible for her actions,' court rules
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 01:49 PM