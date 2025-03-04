Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar hints that he will resign only after all hostages are released - report

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar hinted he will only resign from his duties at the Israeli agency when the remaining hostages are released from the Gaza Strip, according to a Tuesday morning report by N12.

Bar also said that he intends to ensure that a state investigation committee into the October 7 attacks is established.

"As soon as I see this happening, I will want to pass the baton to one of my two excellent deputies," the report quoted him as saying.

He also noted in the N12 report his dissatisfaction that not all hostages who were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization have been freed. "I am not satisfied with the return of 197 hostages; I am still looking at the 59 who remain there," he added.

Blocking Englman's internal probe and exiting the hostage negotiating team

Bar and outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi had blocked State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman's internal probe into October 7, he said late last month. Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, with ISA Director Ronen Bar during the return of the three hostages, 08/02/2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Earlier, in mid-February, it was reported that Bar was no longer part of the hostage deal negotiating team.

Avraham Bloch contributed to this report.