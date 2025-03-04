Arab states adopt Egyptian alternative to Trump's 'Gaza Riviera'

Arab leaders adopted an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza on Tuesday that would cost $53 billion and avoid resettling Palestinians, in contrast to US President Donald Trump's "Middle East Riviera" vision, according to a copy of the plan.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that the proposal had been accepted at the closing of a summit in Cairo.

Sisi said at the summit that he was certain that Trump would be able to achieve peace in the Gaza conflict.

The major questions that need to be answered about Gaza's future are who will run the enclave and which countries will provide the billions of dollars needed for reconstruction.

Sisi said Egypt had worked in cooperation with Palestinians on creating an administrative committee of independent, professional Palestinian technocrats entrusted with the governance of Gaza. Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty meets with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the Al Tahrir palace to discuss details of the Gaza reconstruction plan, ahead of the emergency Arab summit organised by Egypt this week, in Cairo, Egypt March 3, 2025.. (credit: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)

The committee would be responsible for the oversight of humanitarian aid and managing the Strip's affairs for a temporary period, in preparation for the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA), he said.

The other critical issue is the fate of Hamas. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the PA, said he welcomed the Egyptian idea.

Abbas, in power since 2005, also said he was ready to hold presidential and parliamentary elections if circumstances allowed.

Reconstruction would need Gulf states

Any reconstruction funding would require heavy buy-in from oil-rich Gulf Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which have the billions of dollars needed.

The UAE, which sees Hamas and other Islamimists as an existential threat, wants an immediate and complete disarmament of the terror group, while other Arab countries advocate a gradual approach, a source close to the matter said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A source close to Saudi Arabia's royal court says the continued armed presence of Hamas in Gaza was a stumbling block because of strong objections from the United States and Israel, who would need to sign off on any plan.

In a speech at the summit, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said international guarantees were needed that the current temporary ceasefire would remain in place, and supported the PA's role in governing the strip.

Leaders of the UAE and Qatar did not speak during open sessions of the summit.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri on Tuesday rejected Israeli and US calls for the terror group to disarm. Abu Zuhri told Reuters the group would not accept any attempt to impose projects, or any form of non-Palestinian administration or the presence of foreign forces.

Alternative to Trump plan

Egypt, Jordan, and Gulf Arab states have for almost a month been consulting over an alternative to Trump's ambition for an exodus of Palestinians and a US rebuild of Gaza, which they fear would destabilise the entire region.

A draft final communique from the summit seen earlier by Reuters firmly rejected the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza.

Egypt's Reconstruction Plan for Gaza is a 112-page document that includes maps of how its land would be re-developed and dozens of colorful AI-generated images of housing developments, gardens, and community centers. The plan includes a commercial harbour, a technology hub, beach hotels, and an airport.

Israel was unlikely to oppose an Arab entity taking responsibility for Gaza's government if Hamas was off the scene, said a source familiar with the matter.

But an Israeli official told Reuters that Israel's war aims from the beginning have been to destroy Hamas's military and governing capabilities.

"Therefore, if they are going to get Hamas to agree to demilitarise, it needs to be immediately. Nothing else will be acceptable," the official said.