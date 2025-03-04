The Houthis downed a US drone over the skies of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, their spokesperson, Yahya Saree, claimed in a Tuesday Telegram post.
Houthis claim they downed US drone over Hodeidah - report
By REUTERS03/04/2025 09:27 PM
By REUTERS03/04/2025 08:30 PM
By REUTERS03/04/2025 05:41 PM
By REUTERS03/04/2025 05:24 PM
By REUTERS03/04/2025 04:45 PM
By REUTERS03/04/2025 04:44 PM
By REUTERS03/04/2025 02:47 PM
By REUTERS03/04/2025 01:56 PM
By REUTERS03/04/2025 01:48 PM
By REUTERS03/04/2025 12:38 PM