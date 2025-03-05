Jerusalem Post
UN to recognize hostage families as victims of Hamas's psychological terror - KAN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture is set to present a report on Wednesday evening that will recognize hostage families as victims of Hamas's psychological terrorism, according to KAN on Wednesday morning.

KAN referred to it as an "historic achievement" resulting from the intensive efforts of the Hostage and Missing Families Forum's legal department, headed by Dr. Shelly Aviv Yeini.

The headquarters successfully reached out to the UN special envoy, Dr. Alice Jull Edwards, who wrote in the report that the families are experiencing tremendous psychological pain as a result of the captivity of their relatives and that Hamas is carrying out psychological terrorism against them.

