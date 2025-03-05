Crowds line streets of Rishon Lezion for slain hostage Ohad Yahalomi's final journey

Crowds gathered in Rishon Lezion at 08:15 a.m. with flags to accompany the funeral procession for slain hostage Ohad Yahalomi on Wednesday morning.

Vehicles of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, where Yahalomi worked, also accompanied the procession.

"The Israel Nature and Parks Authority bows its head in mourning as Ohad Yahalomi, a staff member of the authority who was abducted from his home on October 7 and murdered in Hamas captivity," the organization said in a statement.

Some 45 authority vehicles from across the country will accompany the procession, the organization noted. "Many employees of the authority stand along the route to pay their final respects, holding Israeli flags and the authority’s flags," the statement added.

The procession will end in Kibbutz Nir Oz at around 11:00 a.m., where his funeral will take place. Slain hostage Ohad Yahalomi's mother comforted by mourners in Rishon Lezion. March 5,2025. (credit: Dafna Yosha)

The Yahalomi family requested that the funeral be closed to the media.

Yahalomi's body was returned in late February as part of the first phase of the hostage-ceasefire deal. Forensic evidence found he had been murdered in Hamas captivity.

October 7 massacre

On October 7, French-Israeli national Yahalomi was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was shot in the leg while attempting to fight off the invading gunmen entering his home.

His 12-year-old son Eitan was abducted and released in the November 2023 hostage deal.