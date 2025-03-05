US holding secret talks with Hamas on release of Gaza hostages, 'Post' confirms

US special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler has been holding direct talks with Hamas officials in Qatar on the possibility of releasing hostages, including Americans, in Gaza, a source familiar with the details confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel has been updated on these talks.

Bohler met with Hamas "because his role allows it," the source told the Post.

"The talks focused on releasing American hostages - but also all hostages. The message to Hamas: Show goodwill - to enable discussions about the second phase as well."

On Tuesday, officials estimated that if no agreement is reached between Israel and Hamas, Israel would return to fighting in Gaza in about a week and a half.

Steve Witkoff's proposal

“Hamas is currently rejecting [US Middle East envoy Steve] Witkoff’s proposal, so it is very difficult to make progress,” one official said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Witkoff’s plan involves the release of half of the living hostages and the return of half of the bodies on the first day of the continued deal. The rest of the hostages and bodies would be returned on the 42nd day, which would be the final day of the ceasefire.

However, some claim that the terrorist organization has not rejected the proposal. According to a source familiar with the negotiations, “Hamas has neither accepted nor rejected the Witkoff proposal.”