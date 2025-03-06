Jerusalem Post
US House speaker's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge after Trump speech

By REUTERS

Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, was arrested early on Wednesday after his car struck a parked vehicle at the Capitol following President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

"A driver backed into a parked vehicle last night around 11:40 p.m. We responded and arrested them for DUI," a spokesperson of the US Capitol Police said on Wednesday.

NBC News reported the incident earlier. Johnson's office said the House speaker was aware of the incident and had "full faith and confidence" in Haynes. "The Speaker is aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his Chief of Staff and the Capitol Police," a spokesperson of Johnson's office said.

NBC News said that a police report indicated that Haynes hit a Capitol vehicle around midnight and was arrested and released with a citation to appear in court. Johnson had presided over the House floor during Trump's Tuesday night speech. DUI offenses in Washington are prosecuted by the DC Office of the Attorney General, an office headed by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, according to NBC News.

