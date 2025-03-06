Top Trump allies hold talks with Zelensky's political opponents, Politico reports

Four senior members of President Donald Trump's entourage have held discussions with some of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top political opponents, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Talks were held with Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko and senior members of the party of Former President Petro Poroshenko, Politico reported, citing three Ukrainian lawmakers and a US Republican foreign policy expert.

Discussions were held on whether Ukraine could have quick presidential elections, according to the report.

Those reluctant to hold elections noted that Ukraine, still under Russian invasion, has many of its citizens living abroad as refugees or fighting in the front lines - bringing into question its democratic legitimacy.

Plans to hold a new election are thought to be in the shadow of a temporary ceasefire, the site reported. US President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in late February, 2025. (credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters)

“Poroshenko’s people and Yulia, they’re all talking to Trump World, positioning themselves as people who would be easier to work with. And people who would consent to many of the things that Zelensky is not agreeing to,” a top Republican foreign policy expert told POLITICO.

Zelensky losing the presidency?

The Trump aides were reportedly confident that any vote would see Zelensky lose the presidency, claiming corruption in the country had drawn frustration with his leadership - despite recent polls showing Zelensky remains the popular choice.

The move comes after a recent blowup between Zelensky and Trump, in which Zelensky was told he was gambling with World War Three and was not suitably thankful to the United States for its support.