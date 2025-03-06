Cautious of Trump's Russian pivot, Israel debates sharing intel, NBC reports

Israel is one of several US-allied nations considering withholding intelligence from Washington out of concern due to US President Donald Trump's seemingly friendly approach to Russia, NBC News reported Thursday, citing four informed sources.

The allies are concerned about safeguarding foreign assets, according to the sources.

Saudi Arabia is also reconsidering how much to share with the US, according to the sources.

US response

Brian Hughes, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said “The US has unrivaled intelligence capabilities which is exactly why intelligence sharing initiatives such as the Five Eyes exist." Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin bei einem Treffen mit Andrej Chibis, dem Gouverneur der Region Murmansk, im Kreml in Moskau, Russland, 6. August 2024. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

“President Trump is clear-eyed on all threats our adversaries pose to our national security and he will work with any ally or partner who understands the dangerous world inherited after the disastrous Biden years," he added. "On Biden’s watch, we had the war in Ukraine, the surrender in Afghanistan, and the slaughter of the innocents on October 7th.”

Administration officials and certain Republican lawmakers argue that Trump's approach to Russia is a strategic move aimed at engaging Moscow in negotiations and securing a peace agreement to resolve the ongoing conflict in Europe. However, skepticism toward Russia President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer, remains strong among US allies.

US allies have publicly downplayed the situation. The most important US intelligence partner, the UK, had said that it had no plans to reduce intelligence cooperation with the US.

"The US is the UK's closest ally and we will continue to cooperate closely on defense, intelligence and security matters," a British government spokesperson said. "Any suggestion otherwise is untrue."

"Canada deeply values its partnership with the United States, and we believe that it is in the strategic interest of both countries to continue our strong national security cooperation," the Canada Security Intelligence Service said in a statement.

Some officials in other allied countries played down the idea that Trump's policies on Russia would disrupt intelligence cooperation that date back decades.

Some former US intelligence officials have expressed concerns that the Trump administration might reduce intelligence gathering on Russia, especially if the country is no longer viewed as a primary threat.

The administration has signaled a shift in priorities, focusing more on combating drug cartels from Mexico and other regional countries. As part of this effort, the Defense Department has allocated additional resources to the southern border, including deploying a team of analysts. Meanwhile the CIA has begun conducting drone surveillance flights over Mexico.

Trump's recent decision to suspend intelligence and military aid to Ukraine has heightened concerns among allies. Former officials note that intelligence collaboration between Washington and Kyiv, which has strengthened since Russia's 2014 invasion of Ukraine, has been mutually beneficial, with Ukraine providing critical intelligence on Russian activities.

If intelligence-sharing agreements were to be scaled back, US allies - including the Five Eyes nations (UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand) - would need to consider the potential security risks associated with reduced cooperation with Washington.

Cybersecurity concerns have also emerged in light of recent administration actions. Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered US Cyber Command to halt offensive cyber and information operations targeting Russia, according to an NBC News report. It remains unclear how long this directive will remains in effect.