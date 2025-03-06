State audit to probe Shin Bet’s Oct. 7 failures, 'in principle' IDF as well - report

An agreement has been reached to open a state audit into the Shin Bet's failures on October 7, the State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and the Shin Bet told the High Court on Thursday evening, according to Israeli media.

The audit of the Shin Bet will look into "all matters related to the core issues concerning the October 7 failures."

This comes after a tense period of disagreements between Englman and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar regarding the inquiry into the intelligence organization, Israeli media added.

In addition, a day after the former Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was replaced with Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, the Comptroller said that "in principle," agreements had been reached regarding the opening of a state probe into the IDF failings on October 7.

"Regarding the IDF, an intensive discussion took place regarding the audits listed in some of the sections - and agreements were reached," Englman wrote in his letter to the High Court of Justice.

Comptroller's frustration with IDF, Shin Bet

This comes after Englman attacked the government's conduct regarding the IDF and Shin Bet's decision not to cooperate fully with his office's audit at the end of February.

He claimed former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen bar were blocking state probes into October 7. Englman also added that the IDF's investigations prove the extent to which there is a need for external audit by the State Comptroller.

The Shin Bet unexpectedly published a report into its own failings on Monday.

Some of the findings were that it did not warn about an invasion, it misinterpreted Hamas’s intentions – both before October 7 and on the day – it failed to adjust to Hamas as a sophisticated military entity, allowing Hamas to massively arm itself, and it did not recognize the depth of the harm being done to Israeli deterrence.

This is a developing story.