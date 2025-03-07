Jerusalem Post
Govt forces clash with Assad regime supporters, exchange gunfire in Latakia

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 7, 2025 07:31

Syria has imposed a curfew in the northwestern port town of Latakia and the port city of Tartous after fierce clashes between fighters linked to Syria's ousted leader Bashar al-Assad and government forces, the state news agency said early on Friday.

Video footage of the clashes emerged on social media on Friday morning, highlighting the intensity of the gunfire between the government's forces and supporters of the ousted Assad regime.

