Govt forces clash with Assad regime supporters, exchange gunfire in Latakia

Syria has imposed a curfew in the northwestern port town of Latakia and the port city of Tartous after fierce clashes between fighters linked to Syria's ousted leader Bashar al-Assad and government forces, the state news agency said early on Friday.

תיעוד מהקרבות בסוריה: קרב יריות כבד בין הקבוצות החמושות הנאמנות לאסד וכוחות המשטר החדש בכביש חלב-לטאקיה@nurityohanan pic.twitter.com/Fnz8nQ2mFP — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 7, 2025

Video footage of the clashes emerged on social media on Friday morning, highlighting the intensity of the gunfire between the government's forces and supporters of the ousted Assad regime.