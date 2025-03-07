Eli Sharabi visits Downing Street, meets British PM Starmer

Freed hostage Eli Sharabi met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday on Downing Street in London, his family said in a statement.

In their meeting, Starmer expressed deep sorrow over the murders of Sharabi's British-Israeli wife, Leanne, and dual national daughters Noya and Yahel, during the October 7 massacre.

Eli Sharabi's testimony catches international attention

Sharabi, whose testimony on Channel 12's Uvda caught international attention, was part of a delegation of released hostages who traveled to meet US President Donald Trump in the White House earlier this week.

The British prime minister was quoted by the family statement as saying that he had read the transcript of the testimony, which "was very powerful.

"Inhuman is a word that is used too often, but your experience warranted that word," Starmer said, as per the statement. Freed hostage Eli Sharabi meets UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, UK, March 7, 2025 (credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY OF ELI SHARABI)

"We will do everything we can. We will redouble our efforts on the release of further Gaza hostages," Starmer added.