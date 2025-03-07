Jerusalem Post
'I am a Zionist': Trudeau commended for speech condemning antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's speech at the National Forum on Combatting Antisemitism on Thursday was commended by Israel's embassy in Ottawa.

During the speech, after addressing the global rise in antisemitism and support for terrorist groups Hezbollah and Hamas, Trudeau identified himself as a Zionist and asserted "no one in Canada should ever be afraid to call themselves a Zionist."

"The term Zionist increasingly being tossed around as a pejorative, in spite of the fact that it simply means believing the right of the Jewish people, like all people, to determine their own future, is not normal," Trudeau told attendees.

The speech was welcomed by the embassy, who wrote on social media in response "We deeply value Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau's statement that 'no one in Canada should ever be afraid to call themselves a Zionist' and his clear identification as a Zionist -- especially in such dark hours for Jews in Canada and around the world.

"Indeed, the rise of antisemitism is not normal - it is unprecedented. According to Israel's Diaspora Ministry, there has been a 670% increase in antisemitic incidents in Canada since October 7th - this startling stat should keep us all awake at night."

