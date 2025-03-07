Gene Hackman died of heart disease, suffered from advanced Alzheimer's, autopsy shows

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and other factors potentially days after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died of a rare syndrome spread by mice, according to autopsy results released on Friday in New Mexico.

The 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor, 64-year-old Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead on Feb. 26 in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home by caretakers from their gated community.

Hackman "showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease,” Chief Medical Examiner of the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, Dr. Heather Jarrell, said. She believes this contributed to his death.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office officials and New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator officials hold a press conference on the death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead on February 26, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, March 7, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW HAY)

“I’m not aware of what his normal daily functioning capability was. He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his in his death," she said at a Friday press conference, as reported by CNN.

Hackman was found dead near the entrance to his kitchen; authorities said he had no food in his stomach and showed signs of dehydration.

He likely died on February 18, when his pacemaker recorded his last heartbeat, CNN reported.

Arkawa was found on the floor of a bathroom in the couple's home, with pills scattered around her. She likely died on February 11.

Jarrell said that the actor might have had no idea that his wife had died several days before him because of his impaired mental capabilities.

"Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that Ms. Arakawa passed away first," Jarrell said during the press conference.

Arakawa suffered from the rare disease Hantavirus, which in most cases is concentrated in the western states of New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It can develop to severely affect the lungs.

In northern New Mexico, the virus is spread by the droppings and urine of deer mice. The virus is often transmitted through the air when people sweep out sheds or clean closets where mice have been living.

Arakawa was last seen alive on February 11 at a local CVS and then a dog food store, Santa Fe Sheriff Adam Mendoza said, as reported by CNN.

A Hackman family spokesperson told the press that any claims of Alzheimer's were "wholly untrue," according to CNN.

Hackman's heart disease and the hantavirus pulmonary syndrome that caused Arakawa's death were announced at a press conference at the Santa Fe Sheriff's office.

Arakawa had picked up one of her dogs in a crate on February 9 from a Santa Fe veterinarian, which may explain why the animal was found dead in the crate in the couple's home on February 26, Mendoza said. State Veterinarian Erin Phipps said the dog may have died of starvation.

Reuters contributed to this report.