IDF strikes drone that flew from within Israel to southern Gaza Strip

The IDF confirmed it had struck a drone in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, while Palestinian media reported that two people had been killed as a result.

The drone was detected flying from Israel into the Gaza Strip overnight on Saturday, the IDF said.

The same drone was struck early on Saturday morning, along with several suspects who came to collect the drone when it landed, the IDF later announced.

IDF operates in northern Gaza, January 4, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Other events in the Gaza Strip

The same Palestinian report as the one that said two were killed in the Israeli drone strike also said that a third person was killed while clearing rubble from his home, located in Al Zahra near the Netzarim corridor, after the rubble collapsed on him "as a result of the Israeli bombing."

WAFA later reported that three others were injured when an Israeli drone opened fire at Martyr's junction near Nuseirat.

Another person was reportedly injured by Israeli small arms fire in Abasan al-Jadida, Khan Yunis.

The IDF has not commented on either incident.