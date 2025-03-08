Jerusalem Post
Qatar demands all Israeli nuclear facilities be brought under IAEA safeguards

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Qatar called for all Israeli nuclear facilities to be brought under the regulation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and for Israel to sign the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a non-nuclear state during a session of the IAEA in Vienna on Saturday.

Israel does not publicly acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons.

