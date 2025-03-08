Qatar demands all Israeli nuclear facilities be brought under IAEA safeguards

Qatar called for all Israeli nuclear facilities to be brought under the regulation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and for Israel to sign the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a non-nuclear state during a session of the IAEA in Vienna on Saturday.

Qatar Calls for Bringing All Israeli Nuclear Facilities Under IAEA SafeguardsRead More: https://t.co/H06f6PRNAr#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/cLNBL5TJki — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 8, 2025

Israel does not publicly acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons.