One dead, 16 injured after bus overturned on near Kiryat Gat

One person was killed and 16 others were injured when a bus overturned on Highway 40 near Kiryat Gat on Saturday night, MDA said in a statement.

MDA medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and reported a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries was dead on scene. The medics treated and evacuated 12 injured people to Soroka Hospital including three moderately injured, a 16-year-old boy with a head injury, a 29-year-old with a chest injury and a 43-year-old with injuries to his limbs. The other 9 people were lightly injured.

According to the MDA report, the 22-year-old that was killed was trapped under the bus after it flipped on to its left side, and he suffered from severe injuries.

"We performed medical assessments, but unfortunately, his injuries were critical, and we had to pronounce him dead at the scene," MDA paramedic Ronen Shunam Halevi and senior MDA paramedic Aviran Goshen said in a statement.

Police opened an investigation

A Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance at an Ofakim MDA station. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Investigators were dispatched to the scene and opened an investigation into the situation, Israel Police announced in a statement.

The road is currently closed and police officers are directing traffic to alternate routes.

This is a developing story.