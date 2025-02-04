MDA paramedic discovers daughter among crash victims at accident scene

Gadi Danino, a Magen David Adom paramedic, identified the victims of a fatal car accident on Road 310 as his daughter Shahaf Danino and her partner Eliav Abuksis, N12 reported Saturday morning.

"I lift the cover of the body, and I identify my daughter," Danino told N12.

"You can't believe that the deceased are your two children, my daughter Shahaf and Eliav, my son-in-law. We were on our way to eat like every Saturday, just before we arrived at the restaurant in Be'er Sheva, we received a call from dispatch telling us: 'Don't go to eat, there's a fatal accident,'" he explained.

"We went to the accident scene. My son called and told me, 'Shahaf isn't answering me - a truck overturned in the Ofakim area.'" I advanced to the accident area and asked one of the people to check on the truck in Ofakim."

Danino explained that he approached the bodies to pronounce their deaths when he saw his daughter. Scene of car crash on Highway 6, July 28, 2022 (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

"When I saw the car, I understood that she was traveling in Eliav's car but didn't know she was with him - I went to see who the second body was, and then I saw Eliav, my son-in-law, her future husband. That's when I broke down, I was shattered, I didn't know what to do. In 4 months she's supposed to get married, everything is arranged!”

Despite the difficult situation, Danino told N12 he insisted on watching the footage of the accident to see who was at fault.

The suspect is being investigated for drunk driving

“When I saw the video I was shocked, how do they let such people drive?" he said.

The accident occurred on Road 310 between Eshel HaNasi Junction and Tarabin, and multiple eyewitnesses reported seeing a jeep driving at high speeds and zigzagging between the lanes before colliding head-on with the couple’s vehicle, according to the Israeli news outlet.

One eyewitness, who was also a friend of the couple, Noy, told N12, "There was a solid separation line, and I saw the driver speeding. My husband managed to swerve to the shoulders – but Eliav and Shahaf didn't have time to react."

The jeep driver was moderately injured and evacuated to the hospital. According to N12, police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, and are checking whether drunk driving was involved.

Shahaf and Eliav were described by friends as a couple full of joy and life, and were planning to get married in four months, the news outlet added.

"It's inconceivable," one of their friends told N12, "They went out for a fun day, and we're left with the heavy mourning."