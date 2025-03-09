'Deal with Hamas is a waste of time': Former US Ambassador to Israel wrote on X

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman took to X/Twitter on Sunday, praising US President Donald Trump for what he said to Hamas in the past week.

"President Trump brilliantly presented Hamas with a binary choice: release all the hostages and surrender, or be destroyed," Friedman wrote. "If I heard Adam Boehler correctly on the Sunday news shows, he took the unprecedented step to meet with Hamas to consider a third way - whether a deal could be struck where Hamas 'would not be involved' in governing Gaza.

"A deal with Hamas is a waste of time and will never be kept. Attempting one is beneath the dignity of the United States. Adam, I know you mean well, but listen to your boss. The choice must remain binary."