'Right man at the right time': Israeli and world leaders react to Trump's warning against Hamas

Israelis and international leaders shared their reactions to US President Donald Trump issuing an ultimatum to Hamas in Truth Social and X/Twitter posts late Wednesday night.

Following Trump’s White House meeting with six released Israeli hostages in Washington, the US President posted a warning to the terror group.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," Trump threatened in his message.

Shortly after the post was shared, multiple leaders began sharing their support for Trump’s willingness to take action against Hamas.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich shared on X, “Thank you, Mr. President, for your commitment to Israel’s security and the security of the entire free world and for your concern for the return of all our hostages to their homes.” US President Donald Trump (R) talks with freed hostage Noa Argamani (L) in the Oval Office, March 5, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/POTUS)

"The government must embrace President Trump's proposal and stop bypassing him from the left. Release all our hostages immediately, or absolute hell immediately," Israel's former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote.

Knesset Constitution Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman shared a short message of gratitude: “This is the only way to bring them all home. Thank you, Mr. President."

President @realDonaldTrump, you have my complete and total support.This is why I believe President Trump is the right man at the right time to deal with the bad guys and bring peace to the world.This ultimatum should have been delivered to Hamas early on by the Biden… pic.twitter.com/VsCjXJITnT — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 5, 2025

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “President Donald Trump, you have my complete and total support."

'Right man at the right time'

"This is why I believe President Trump is the right man at the right time to deal with the bad guys and bring peace to the world," Graham continued.

"This ultimatum should have been delivered to Hamas early on by the Biden Administration. Mr. President: You are right to say it, and it’s imperative you do it if Hamas refuses,” Graham added.

Former US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said, “President Trump's methods may be different for some, but his methods get real results, especially in the tough world we live in!"

David Friedman added, “I love this guy. The right message by the right person at the right time!" Friedman served as Trump's ambassador to Israel during Trump's first term in office.

Pro-Israel political action committee AIPAC thanked Trump for his "unequivocal demand that Hamas free all the hostages now and for ensuring Israel has the resources it needs to protect its families," in a post on their X/Twitter.