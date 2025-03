Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar congratulated Israel’s Eurovision representative Yuval Raphael after her song, ‘New Day Will Rise,’ was submitted for the competition.

“A powerful song for the beloved Jubil. We were all moved and moved by your story that accompanies your representation of the State of Israel during this period. The people of Israel are behind you, go stand against Europe and show them that even from the most difficult place, A new day will rise," he said.