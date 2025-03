Central District police arrested a Jenin resident who stole a vehicle from the Tel Aviv area, moderately wounded a young man in his 20s, and broke through a checkpoint at the entrance to the Tzrifin base, Israel Police said on Tuesday.

The man, who was in Israel illegally, was arrested near the Kerach Junction in Ramle after a chase and was taken for questioning at the police station.

At this time, police haven't classified the incident as a terror attack.

This is a developing story.