Israel looking to normalize relations with Lebanon - report

Israel is looking to normalize relations with Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

A political source told N12: "The discussions with Lebanon are part of a broad and comprehensive plan."

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policy has already changed the Middle East, and we want to continue the momentum and reach normalization with Lebanon."

He added that "just as Lebanon has claims regarding the borders, so do we."

However, also on Wednesday, the editor of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar said that "Israel wants to disarm Hezbollah by force - which will lead to civil war."

"Opening the door to negotiations under these conditions means that there are those in Lebanon who do not read history and who do not know the risks inherent in such a step," said Ibrahim al-Amin. A sign shows the border between Israel and Lebanon, with a map of IDF's five outposts and an Israeli soldier (illustrative) (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90, GOOGLE MAPS/THE JERUSALEM POST, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Those responsible must understand that they bear responsibility for everything that results from this process of normalizing relations, and there will be devastating results, to say the least."

"The release of the prisoners is not being carried out in exchange for Zionist prisoners, nor are there negotiations or conditions," he added.

He accused Israel of kidnapping Lebanese prisoners from their villages and of occupying Lebanese territory by force.

Border disputes

"There are no security or military considerations that justify their continued occupation, other than to exert pressure on the residents of the border villages to prevent their return to their villages and to prevent the rehabilitation process."

Lebanese President Aoun reportedly told the US that Hezbollah must be included if there is to be a channel of dialogue with Israel regarding points of dispute, according to Al Akhbar.

He also asked Washington to pressure Israel to act.

On Tuesday night, the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement that talks about the border dispute that had begun.

"During the meeting, it was agreed to establish three joint working groups aimed at stabilizing the region which will focus on the following issues: the five points over which Israel controls southern Lebanon, discussions on the Blue Line and points that remain in dispute, and the issue of Lebanese detainees held by Israel."