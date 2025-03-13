Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

One hundred Druze sheikhs to be allowed into Israel from Syria to visit shrine

By AMIR BOHBOT

Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the entry of over a hundred Druze sheikhs from Syria into Israel to visit the Nabi Shu'ayb shrine near Tiberias, Walla learned on Thursday.

Nabi Shu'ayb was an ancient Medinite prophet, and the most revered prophet in the Druze faith. Because Shu'ayb is often identified as Jethro, Moses's father in law, the shrine is sometimes referred to as Jethro's Tomb in English.

Every year, the Druze carry out a pilgrimage to the holy site, where, according to Druze tradition, the Prophet Shu'ayb is buried.

According to the security decision, over a hundred Druze sheikhs will be able to arrive in Israel from Syria and will be housed in Israel for one night.

In a similar vein, the defense minister has announced the entry of dozens of Syrian Druze workers into the Golan Heights in Israel, following requests from Israeli Druze.

Reports state Ben-Gvir to return to government, Otzma Yehudit denies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 06:15 PM
US envoy Witkoff to meet Putin Thursday night - Politico
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 05:57 PM
Likud and New Hope-United Right to continue merger
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/13/2025 05:56 PM
US House panel opens investigation into fatal jet helicopter collision
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 05:41 PM
IDF to demolish house of terrorist who carried out 2024 bombing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 05:30 PM
Kremlin says no agreement yet on Putin phone call with Trump, Ifax reports
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 05:06 PM
IAF strikes terrorists attempting to plant explosives near IDF troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 04:31 PM
Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow for Ukraine talks, source says
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 04:20 PM
Kremlin aide says 30-day ceasefire idea for Ukraine needs reworking, RIA reports
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 03:03 PM
Russia rejects ceasefire proposal with Ukraine
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/13/2025 02:27 PM
Meta to test community notes in US from March 18
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:19 PM
Trump threatens 200% wine tariff if EU does not remove whiskey tariff
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:17 PM
Syria retains Islamic jurisprudence as main basis of law
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:06 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary, Viktor Orban staff says
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 12:04 PM
Turkey says forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq in a week
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 11:14 AM