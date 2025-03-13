One hundred Druze sheikhs to be allowed into Israel from Syria to visit shrine

Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the entry of over a hundred Druze sheikhs from Syria into Israel to visit the Nabi Shu'ayb shrine near Tiberias, Walla learned on Thursday.

Nabi Shu'ayb was an ancient Medinite prophet, and the most revered prophet in the Druze faith. Because Shu'ayb is often identified as Jethro, Moses's father in law, the shrine is sometimes referred to as Jethro's Tomb in English.

Every year, the Druze carry out a pilgrimage to the holy site, where, according to Druze tradition, the Prophet Shu'ayb is buried.

According to the security decision, over a hundred Druze sheikhs will be able to arrive in Israel from Syria and will be housed in Israel for one night.

In a similar vein, the defense minister has announced the entry of dozens of Syrian Druze workers into the Golan Heights in Israel, following requests from Israeli Druze.