Trump says had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end

By REUTERS
MARCH 14, 2025 16:52

US President Donald Trump said on Friday there is a "very good chance" the war between Russia and Ukraine can end after productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday.

The White House later released a statement that US special envoy Steve Witkoff held discussions with Putin in Trump's stead. 

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that he had requested that Putin spare the lives of "completely surrounded" Ukrainian troops.

"I have strongly requested to President Putin that their [Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk region] lives be spared," he wrote. "This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II."

Trump asserted that the war in Ukraine, which began when Russia illegally invaded the country, would not have happened if he had been president at the time. 

"Millions of people are needlessly dead, never to be seen again…and there will be many more to follow if we don’t get the Cease Fire and Final Agreement with Russia completed and signed. There would have been NO WAR if I were President. It just, 100%, would not have happened," he wrote.

He went on to say that "there would have been no October 7th with Israel," if the Hamas attacks had happened during his presidency. 

