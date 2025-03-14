Terrorist infiltration sirens sound in Harasha, in the West Bank

Terrorist infiltration sirens sounded in Harasha in the West Bank on Friday evening after several suspects were seen outside the settlement, according to the IDF.

IDF troops deployed to the scene and opened fire toward the suspects. The suspects fled the area, and troops have begun a manhunt to find them.

Home Front Command announced that the incident ended approximately 25 minutes after the alarms sounded.

It had earlier said that residents should enter a nearby building immediately, lock the doors, and close the windows.