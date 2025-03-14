IDF arrests suspected infiltrators near Jordanian border, gunfire exchanged

The IDF identified and arrested several suspects who crossed into Israeli terrority from the Jordanian border and engaged in a gunfire exchange with the troops, the military announced late on Thursday night.

Israel's military added that before their arrest, the suspects approached the IDF troops in a manner that posed a threat.

The troops responded to the threat with gunfire, the IDF said.

The IDF also noted that there were individuals hit from the gunfire exchange. However, there were no casualties among Israeli forces.

In a similar past incident, the IDF arrested two suspects after they crossed into Israeli territory from Jordan near the border in the Dead Sea area back in February. An Israeli soldier walks next to the border fence between Israel and Jordan, in southern Israel near Eilat February 9, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Previous infiltration

The military added that the suspects were then transferred to security forces for further processing. There were no injuries reported among Israeli forces.

This came after the IDF had earlier identified suspicious tracks near the border, suspecting they were linked to infiltration into Israeli territory.

This is a developing story.